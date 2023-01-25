Volta Trucks announces firm orders for 300 16t Volta Zero trucks

Volta Trucks confirmed customer production orders for the first 300 manufacturing slots of its full-electric Volta Zero, with an associated revenue of more than €85 million.





Series production Volta Zeros are due to start rolling off the line of the company’s contract manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria, in early Q2 2023, with the plant ready to meet the demand for its purpose-built full-electric medium-duty urban delivery truck.

Volta Trucks has previously communicated pre-orders of 6,500 trucks; those pre-orders are in relation to all markets and all models, including those in future years. The firm orders referenced above are solely for the full-electric 16-tonne Volta Zero for 2023 production and delivery to customers.