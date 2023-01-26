More details on the Electric-Global Modular Platform underlying the Genesis GV60

The Genesis GV60 (earlier post) is based on the brand’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the innovative features of which help deliver greater efficiency, performance and driving pleasure. The use of silicon carbide boosts energy efficiency by 3% and range by 5%. Using an ultra-fast charger and under optimal conditions, E-GMP can charge from 10 to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

GV60 was the first model across the entire Hyundai Motor Group to feature the E-GMP platform, including model derivatives including the Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5.





GV60 features the firm’s compact Power Electric (PE) system, which consists of the motor, an EV transmission and inverter. These three components are integrated into a single compact module which are almost exclusive to E-GMP.

This offers efficiency gains of around 2 to 3 percent compared to more common silicon semiconductors and an approximate 5 percent increase in range for the same battery energy.





On the Sport Plus AWD (All-Wheel Drive) model the motor can also spin at speeds of up to 19,000rpm, which is around 50% faster than traditional units. This allows incredible power, with up to 360 kW (490PS) available with Boost mode that unleashes an extra 40kW for up to 10 seconds. The ability for the motor to spin so quickly also allows a top speed of up to 146mph (235km/h), without the need for a heavy and complicated multi-ratio gearbox.

Further E-GMP innovation comes in the form of the Genesis Disconnector Actuator System (DAS), which on AWD models can quickly and smoothly connect or disconnect the front motor from the drive wheels. This allows all-new GV60 to freely switch between RWD and AWD depending on the system requirements, minimizing power loss and ensuring efficient driving.

Unlike rival twin motor models that simply cut the energy supply to one motor, which results in significant losses as the motor is still being turned as the car is moved, DAS completely cuts drive to both reduce resistance and boost efficiency.

Smart braking, smart charging. This system works seamlessly with the Smart Regeneration System 2.0, which fine-tunes energy regeneration by automatically adjusting the regenerative braking levels according to data from traffic and navigation map information. In doing so, it more effectively channels energy that would otherwise be lost back into the battery, enhancing GV60’s already strong range of up to 321 miles.





At the heart of E-GMP is the patented electrical architecture that enables both 800 V and 400 V charging without the requirement for additional components or adapters. This advanced technology allows for stable charging regardless of the infrastructure, meaning all owners need to do is plug-in and relax. More importantly, when charging at a maximum power of 240 kW using an ultra-fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Such fast-charging times are also made possible by E-GMP’s battery conditioning function that manages the battery’s temperature to ensure optimal conditions. The state-of-the-art system can also preheat the cells in the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery to secure better performance when the battery temperature is low, ensuring that fast-charging is possible even in extreme conditions.

Genesis is also a pioneer of bi-directional charging, with the E-GMP delivering a unique V2L (Vehicle to Load) function that allows owners to use GV60 as a mobile power source.

Capable of providing a 3.7 kW charge, which is more than supplied by most domestic sockets, it provides access to electricity regardless of location, such as when camping or enjoying outdoor activities. From laptop computers to electric bicycles and portable fridges, GV60’s state-of-the-art technology can keep them fully charged and functional even when miles from the nearest power source.