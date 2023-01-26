Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EIA: US crude oil production will increase to new records in 2023 and 2024
Novel adaptation for existing blast furnaces could reduce steelmaking emissions by 88%; closed-loop carbon recycling

IVECO BUS signs a framework agreement for the sale of up to 500 electric buses in Belgium

26 January 2023

IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group N.V., signed a framework agreement with the Flemish government-owned public transport enterprise De Lijn for the sale of a first batch of 65 E-WAY full electric city buses and further batches up to a total of 500 vehicles.

635411

The vehicles will be deployed in several cities in Flanders, with deliveries beginning in 2024 and potentially continuing over six years. All together they will come to represent the largest fleet of IVECO BUS articulated electric buses in operation.

The E-WAY bus has 800 units already in operation that have completed 42 million km. Available in 4 different lengths, it offers a choice of overnight slow charging or fast charging using a pantograph. The 18m-long articulated units for De Ljin will be equipped with a high-performance battery pack assembled at the new FPT Industrial ePowertrain plant in Turin, the manufacturing site fully dedicated to the production of Iveco Group’s electric powertrain range and its first totally carbon-neutral plant.

