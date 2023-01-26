Renault partners with R-FIT to launch electric retrofit kits in France
26 January 2023
Renault is launching electric retrofit kits in France in partnership with R-FIT. These kits can be installed on the popular Renault 4, Renault 5 and first generation Twingo.
The Renault 5 electric retrofit kit will go on sale in France in September 2023 while the kit for the Twingo will be made available at a later date.
The three retrofitted models will be on show at the Renault stand at the annual classic auto show, Rétromobile. Visitors will be able to learn more about the product and ask questions before they place their order for their own 4L electric retrofit kit at the stand of our partner R-FIT. The electric retrofit kit for the Renault 4 will also be on sale online on 1 February on rfitvintage.com from €11,900 (incl. VAT and installation).
Converting old vehicles to electric power extends their life span and means they no longer generate CO2 emissions, which is why they are particularly well suited to modern urban driving conditions, especially within low emissions zones.
Having passed the various certification tests at UTAC (the French car, motorcycle, and bicycle technical union), this conversion offers a level of safety that meets market standards.
The product is also eligible for national and regional subsidies in France (depending on income and region) and its cost of use and maintenance is reduced.
Once the vehicle has been retrofitted, the owner receives all the necessary certification and registration documents indicating the type of fuel as “Electricity” (EL) rather than gasoline (ES).
Technical data for the electric retrofit kit designed for the Renault 4:
- Original mechanical transmission system untouched
- Brushless synchronous engine
- Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery
- Weight distribution unchanged
- Driving range of approximately 80 km
- Full charge in 3 hours 30
- Electronic battery charge gauge
- Recharge via a 16A – 220 V domestic plug
- 105 V battery pack with capacity of 10.7 kWh
- 5 kWp/48 kWp engine
- Two-year guarantee
12,000€ for 80km range, good joke.
My old Twingo use from times to times will kept is ICE engine.
Posted by: zorg | 26 January 2023 at 05:16 AM
If you had one of these and another ICE car, it would make some sense to convert one of them for city/local use only.
Of the three, the Twingo is the most modern looking and, IMO, the one to convert.
What the should do is allow you to bundle one of these with another car on one insurance (and tax maybe) policy.
Thus, you have a 2 car PHEV "system".
I understand the small battery, but it is a pity they can't charge more quickly.
Posted by: mahonj | 26 January 2023 at 07:39 AM