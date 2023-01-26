Renault partners with R-FIT to launch electric retrofit kits in France

Renault is launching electric retrofit kits in France in partnership with R-FIT. These kits can be installed on the popular Renault 4, Renault 5 and first generation Twingo.





The Renault 5 electric retrofit kit will go on sale in France in September 2023 while the kit for the Twingo will be made available at a later date.

The three retrofitted models will be on show at the Renault stand at the annual classic auto show, Rétromobile. Visitors will be able to learn more about the product and ask questions before they place their order for their own 4L electric retrofit kit at the stand of our partner R-FIT. The electric retrofit kit for the Renault 4 will also be on sale online on 1 February on rfitvintage.com from €11,900 (incl. VAT and installation).

Converting old vehicles to electric power extends their life span and means they no longer generate CO 2 emissions, which is why they are particularly well suited to modern urban driving conditions, especially within low emissions zones.

Having passed the various certification tests at UTAC (the French car, motorcycle, and bicycle technical union), this conversion offers a level of safety that meets market standards.

The product is also eligible for national and regional subsidies in France (depending on income and region) and its cost of use and maintenance is reduced.

Once the vehicle has been retrofitted, the owner receives all the necessary certification and registration documents indicating the type of fuel as “Electricity” (EL) rather than gasoline (ES).

Technical data for the electric retrofit kit designed for the Renault 4: