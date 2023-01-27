UNH InterOperability Lab and Microchip Technology partner to expand 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY-C automotive compliance testing

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, is partnering with Microchip Technology to expand testing for the 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY Control market to help further compliance for the automotive industry.

The adoption of Ethernet standards in automobiles will allow car manufacturers to reduce costs and increase bandwidth through cost-effective components and fewer cabling.





Microchip Technology created a development test platform that is compatible with OPEN Alliance Test Plans for 1000BASE-T1 conformance testing. Aided by Microchip’s test tool development, complete coverage of conformance testing for physical link training (PHY Control) and coding sublayer (PCS) requirements is now available, which will drive improved interoperability across the industry.

To advance Ethernet in-vehicle networking, multi-vendor, standards-compliant devices are a necessity. Microchip is pleased to partner with UNH-IOL to enable the test capability to deliver interoperable devices, providing the market with added choice and flexibility for Single Pair Ethernet. —Charles Forni, Vice President of Microchip’s USB and Networking business unit

The UNH-IOL has been a key player in the automotive industry supporting the adoption and standardization of in-vehicle Ethernet technologies for many years, contributing to various standards bodies and industry alliances, including IEEE, Avnu Alliance and OPEN Alliance. The new capability enables testing based on the OPEN Alliance TC12 test plans and clearer definitions of the tests inside the OPEN Alliance TC12 test plans authored by UNH-IOL staff.

IEEE conformance validation of Single Pair Ethernet is essential for automotive OEMs and semiconductor vendors alike. Microchip’s support in enabling this capability is greatly appreciated. —Bob Noseworthy, Principal Engineer at UNH-IOL

By providing high-quality test plans and access to test equipment for automotive networks, UNH-IOL enables businesses to improve products and accelerate market readiness.