Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Topsoe enters agreement with Steeper Energy to introduce complete waste-to-biofuel solution

UNH InterOperability Lab and Microchip Technology partner to expand 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY-C automotive compliance testing

27 January 2023

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, is partnering with Microchip Technology to expand testing for the 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY Control market to help further compliance for the automotive industry.

The adoption of Ethernet standards in automobiles will allow car manufacturers to reduce costs and increase bandwidth through cost-effective components and fewer cabling.

52645329963_88d00fa45d_b

Microchip Technology created a development test platform that is compatible with OPEN Alliance Test Plans for 1000BASE-T1 conformance testing. Aided by Microchip’s test tool development, complete coverage of conformance testing for physical link training (PHY Control) and coding sublayer (PCS) requirements is now available, which will drive improved interoperability across the industry.

To advance Ethernet in-vehicle networking, multi-vendor, standards-compliant devices are a necessity. Microchip is pleased to partner with UNH-IOL to enable the test capability to deliver interoperable devices, providing the market with added choice and flexibility for Single Pair Ethernet.

—Charles Forni, Vice President of Microchip’s USB and Networking business unit

The UNH-IOL has been a key player in the automotive industry supporting the adoption and standardization of in-vehicle Ethernet technologies for many years, contributing to various standards bodies and industry alliances, including IEEE, Avnu Alliance and OPEN Alliance. The new capability enables testing based on the OPEN Alliance TC12 test plans and clearer definitions of the tests inside the OPEN Alliance TC12 test plans authored by UNH-IOL staff.

IEEE conformance validation of Single Pair Ethernet is essential for automotive OEMs and semiconductor vendors alike. Microchip’s support in enabling this capability is greatly appreciated.

—Bob Noseworthy, Principal Engineer at UNH-IOL

By providing high-quality test plans and access to test equipment for automotive networks, UNH-IOL enables businesses to improve products and accelerate market readiness.

Posted on 27 January 2023 in Market Background, Standards, Testing, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)