Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Construction begins on Neo Orbis; fuel cell vessel with sodium borohydride hydrogen carrier
IDTechEx: motors with oil cooling became the dominant form in the electric car market in 1H 2022

Liebherr-Aerospace installs hydrogen test bench in its test center in Toulouse

30 January 2023

Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse is working on systems and equipment to reduce fuel consumption and to contribute to more carbon-neutral aircraft. An emblematic project consists of using a hydrogen fuel cell power source to generate sufficient electrical power, in the range of 400 kW, to feed all the non-propulsion systems of next-generation aircraft.

Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse is developing this power generation system as part of the France Relance (France Relaunch) plan with the support of the French Civil Aviation Authority (Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile).

In order to test and assess this solution in a representative environment, Liebherr, supported by the Région Occitanie, recently installed a hydrogen test bench in its test center at its Toulouse site.

Liebherr-aerospace-toulouse-hydrogen_bench_copyright_liebherr-710

This new investment in test facilities will enable Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse to demonstrate the ability to generate electrical power, using fuel cells, to supply the major non-propulsive electrical systems of a new generation single-aisle aircraft, while ensuring the thermal management of the whole (fuel cells and electrical systems).

In addition to these investments in hydrogen, Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse is also developing new systems and equipment with lower emissions, particularly of CO2, and is working with the wider aeronautical industry and other academic institutions to step up development of the systems and equipment needed for the next generation of zero-emission aircraft.

Posted on 30 January 2023 in Aviation & Aerospace, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Testing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)