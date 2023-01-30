Microvast’s MV-C Gen 4 Li-ion battery packs to power REE’s P7 fully-flat commercial EV platforms

Microvast Holdings, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery solutions, and REE Automotive signed a supply and purchase agreement through which Microvast, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Microvast Gmbh, will offer MV-C Gen 4 HpCO high-energy lithium-ion battery packs for “Powered by REE” EV platforms.





With its vertical integration capabilities, Microvast is expected to provide proprietary battery technology and exceptional cell chemistry to fulfil REE’s power, density, charging time, and cycle life requirements. Microvast batteries’ safety characteristics sync perfectly with REE’s goal of offering best-in-class safety for its EV platforms.

The newly developed MV-C Gen 4 battery pack contains Microvast’s high-energy HpCO 53.5Ah pouch cells, delivering approximately 27% more energy and power when compared to Microvast’s previous battery generation. It also features improved thermal management and safety controls, fulfilling the upcoming safety standards regarding thermal runaway.

Microvast introduced the HpCO-53.5Ah cell, along with the MpCO-48Ah cell, in March 2022. The HpCO-53.5 Ah cell is an NMC pouch cell with an energy density of 235 Wh/kg. Cycle life is greater than or equal to 5,000 cycles at 25 ˚C

The Gen 4 battery packs are expected to be certified to meet cross-regional battery standards such as ECE R100.3, GB 38031, and UL2580.





REEcorner technology incorporates vehicle drive components including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into a compact module between the chassis and the wheel, allowing the industry’s flattest EV platform with seamless integration to any AD system.

The REE P7 platform will be powered by Microvast’s MV-C Gen 4. The REE P7 is suitable for applications such as commercial trucks, school buses, walk-in vans, and delivery box trucks. REE’s scalable and modular architecture allows any platform size from class 1-6. Microvast offers consistent modularity with its battery systems and can fulfill the requirements of all of REE’s EV platform sizes.