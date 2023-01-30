Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey to become Toyota’s first European plant to produce plug-in-hybrid vehicles and batteries

The second-generation Toyota C-HR will be produced at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (TMMT) in Sakarya—about 150 km east of Istanbul. Available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the new Toyota C-HR will also be the first plug-in hybrid passenger car to be produced in Turkey. In addition, TMMT will be Toyota’s first European plant to start producing plug-in hybrid vehicles, and the first to be equipped with a battery production line.





The 100% electrified powertrain line-up of the new Toyota C-HR reflects Toyota’s commitment to offer what it terms appropriate carbon reduction opportunities to the largest and most competitive market segment in Europe. In addition to the hybrid version, the new plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR with locally assembled batteries will further expand Toyota’s multi-technology offer towards its target of 100% CO 2 reduction in its vehicle line-up in Europe by 2035.

Alongside the vehicle production line, TMMT will build a new plug-in battery assembly line with a capacity of 75,000 units per year within its facility. Plug-in hybrid battery assembly will start in December 2023, creating around 60 new skilled jobs.

The creation of a battery assembly line in TMMT is a strategic milestone for Toyota’s electrification transformation and will also support other Toyota Europe plants in the future with capable manpower and know-how.

Total investment for this project will be around €317 million, bringing the overall cumulative investment in TMMT to around €2.3 billion. In scope of the new model investment, TMMT will improve and enhance its production line, while laying down the framework to meet the future requirements of production diversity and flexibility.

Toyota is committed to achieving full carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040, and is targeting carbon neutrality in all its manufacturing facilties by 2030. TMMT is progressing towards this goal by introducing technologies which minimize energy consumption while at the same time switching to renewable energy within the Sakyra Plant. These measures include the introduction of new paint shop technologies which minimize CO 2 emissions and the use of solar energy which aims to make the plant self-sufficient in its energy use.

Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) oversees the wholesale sales and marketing of Toyota, GR (Gazoo Racing) and Lexus vehicles and parts and accessories, as well as Toyota’s European manufacturing and engineering operations. Its eight European manufacturing plants are located in Portugal, the UK, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Turkey.

In 2021, TME sold 1,076,300 vehicles in Europe for a 6.4% market share.