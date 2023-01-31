Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey to become TME’s first plant to produce plug-in-hybrid vehicles and batteries
S Korean government approves POSCO Chemical use of cathode core technology in overseas plants

EIA: Proved reserves of US natural gas increased 32% during 2021

31 January 2023

Proved reserves of natural gas in the United States grew to a new record of 625.4 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) in 2021, a 32% increase from 2020, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA’s) recently released Proved Reserves of Crude Oil and Natural Gas in the United States, Year-End 2021 report.

Eia1

US proved reserves had previously decreased 4% in 2020 as a response to prices that fell with decreased consumption during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. At year-end 2021, however, five of the eight states with the most proved reserves of natural gas each reported new record volumes, driving the growth nationally.

Proved reserves are operator estimates of the volumes of oil and natural gas that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions. Prices heavily affect estimates of proved reserves. The wholesale spot price for natural gas at the US benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana averaged $3.89 per million British thermal units in 2021, almost doubling from 2020, according to data from Refinitiv.

Eia1

Proved reserves in Alaska increased the most in 2021, up 63 Tcf, or nearly triple the state’s total in 2020. The proved reserves located in Alaska had already quadrupled in 2020 from 9.4 Tcf to 36.5 Tcf due to development of the Alaska LNG Project and its Mainline Pipeline connecting the North Slope to LNG facilities in the southern Alaska Cook Inlet Region. Large volumes of previously stranded Alaskan natural gas resources are now considered proved reserves.

Posted on 31 January 2023 in Market Background, Natural Gas | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)