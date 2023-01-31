EVR Motors signs fourth commercial agreement in India and establishes Indian manufacturing facility

Israel-based EVR Motors has signed an agreement with RSB Group, one of India’s Tier-1 automotive suppliers. The agreement with RSB is EVR’s fourth commercial agreement in India signed during the past eight months. Other agreements are in place with Badve Group, Napino, and, most recently, EKA Mobility.

Each of the partners is in various phases of setting up production lines to provide electric motors based on EVR’s proprietary electric motor topology. As a result, EVR’s electric motors, are expected to be supplied to vehicle manufacturers in multiple categories from the second half of 2023.

Both the RSB Group and EKA Mobility agreements see EVR developing electric motors for Light Commercial Vehicles using its Trapezoidal Stator RFPM (TS-RFPM) topology. This signifies EVR’s entry into the passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and e-bus sectors, expanding from its initial markets in the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments.





EVR 230mm electric motor

EVR is establishing a wholly owned subsidiary, EVR India, to serve the organization’s growing customer base in the country. EVR India will manufacture electric motor coils, a patented key component of EVR’s electric motor topology, for the company’s partners in India and globally.

EVR India will include a team of about 30 people for engineering, manufacturing, sourcing, and customer support. EVR India will provide partners with a low-risk, cost-effective supply of critical motor parts to simplify their production setup and create improved economies of scale.

The company has appointed Sajal Kishore as managing director of EVR India. Kishore has been instrumental in formulating and executing EVR’s India business strategy and has previously held key corporate positions in prominent automotive companies in India.

EVR’s electric motor product line now comprises four motor families, from 3KW to 135KW. EVR’s first motors were designed for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers and are suited for a wide range of additional applications. The recent expansion of its motor line allows EVR to enter high demand segments such as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and e-buses. Compared to standard motors, EVR’s electric motors are 30%-50% lighter and smaller, cost significantly less and can be tailored to user requirements.

Over the last year, EVR was granted ten patents for its new technology, and more patents are expected.

EVR has recently demonstrated its electric motors with several vehicle manufacturers in India, Japan, and Europe. The company showcased at the 16th Auto Expo 2023 exhibition at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, earlier this month.

Founded in 1975, RSB Group is a global Tier-1 automotive supplier, which operates 13 manufacturing plants: 11 in India, one in the US, and one in Mexico. The company is producing shafts, gears, gear boxes, axles, 5th wheel coupling & machined products for engines, automotive components, and construction equipment. RSB’s customers include Renault Nissan, Daimler India, Volvo Eicher, FIAT, TATA Motors, John Deere, and Ashok Leyland.