Ford to increase production of Mustang Mach-E in 2023, cut prices across the board

With its new EV supply chain coming online, Ford says it is significantly increasing production of the Mustang Mach-E this year to help reduce customer wait times and to take advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board, making Mustang Mach-E even more accessible to customers and keeping it competitive in the marketplace.

The production increase is a key part of the Ford+ Plan, underscoring the company’s commitment to increase the value of its EVs for customers, continuing to position Mustang Mach-E as a compelling option for those looking for an electric SUV, and growing market share. Ford already offers EV customers a full-size truck, SUV and van— and has secured the batteries and raw material to scale production of all these models in 2023.

Mustang Mach-E, with an available EPA-estimated 300+ mile range, is available with BlueCruise hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of highway and can be updated through over-the-air Ford Power-Up software updates. All Ford EV customers also have access to more than 79,000 charging plugs and growing through the BlueOval Charge Network.

Ford says that almost all of Mustang Mach-E’s growth to date is incremental to the brand with two-thirds of Mustang Mach-E customers coming from competitor brands.

The Mustang Mach-E was the No. 3 EV model in the US in 2022; the updated pricing is part of Ford’s plan to keep the SUV competitive in a rapidly changing market (including Tesla’s price cuts), while strengthening Ford’s position as the No. 2 US EV manufacturer as it continues to scale that part of the business.





MSRP excludes destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.

Existing Mustang Mach-E customers awaiting delivery of their vehicle will automatically receive the adjusted price and for customers with a sale date after 1 Jan. 2023, and already have their Mustang Mach-E, Ford will reach out directly.

In addition to adjusted pricing, on Mustang Mach-E vehicles ordered between 30 Jan. 30 and 3 April 2023, Ford Credit will be offering special rates as low as 5.34%.