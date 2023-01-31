Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
€24M EU project HyInHeat researching use of hydrogen in aluminum and steel industry

Ford to increase production of Mustang Mach-E in 2023, cut prices across the board

31 January 2023

With its new EV supply chain coming online, Ford says it is significantly increasing production of the Mustang Mach-E this year to help reduce customer wait times and to take advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board, making Mustang Mach-E even more accessible to customers and keeping it competitive in the marketplace.

The production increase is a key part of the Ford+ Plan, underscoring the company’s commitment to increase the value of its EVs for customers, continuing to position Mustang Mach-E as a compelling option for those looking for an electric SUV, and growing market share. Ford already offers EV customers a full-size truck, SUV and van— and has secured the batteries and raw material to scale production of all these models in 2023.

Mustang Mach-E, with an available EPA-estimated 300+ mile range, is available with BlueCruise hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of highway and can be updated through over-the-air Ford Power-Up software updates. All Ford EV customers also have access to more than 79,000 charging plugs and growing through the BlueOval Charge Network.

Ford says that almost all of Mustang Mach-E’s growth to date is incremental to the brand with two-thirds of Mustang Mach-E customers coming from competitor brands.

The Mustang Mach-E was the No. 3 EV model in the US in 2022; the updated pricing is part of Ford’s plan to keep the SUV competitive in a rapidly changing market (including Tesla’s price cuts), while strengthening Ford’s position as the No. 2 US EV manufacturer as it continues to scale that part of the business.

Mache

MSRP excludes destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.

Existing Mustang Mach-E customers awaiting delivery of their vehicle will automatically receive the adjusted price and for customers with a sale date after 1 Jan. 2023, and already have their Mustang Mach-E, Ford will reach out directly.

In addition to adjusted pricing, on Mustang Mach-E vehicles ordered between 30 Jan. 30 and 3 April 2023, Ford Credit will be offering special rates as low as 5.34%.

Posted on 31 January 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)