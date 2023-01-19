CATL extends strategic partnership with NIO, signs integrated chassis cooperation with NETA

Leading battery manufacturer CATL and EV maker NIO have signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement. The comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement further deepens CATL's strategic partnership with NIO.

The two parties will advance technological cooperation in new brands, new projects and new markets, improve supply-demand coordination, propel overseas expansion, and develop the business model centering on long service life batteries.

Earlier this month, Contemporary Amperex Intelligence Technology (Shanghai) Limited (CAIT-SH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, and NETA Auto inked an agreement of cooperation on the CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC) project. The first CIIC model is expected to make its debut by the end of 2024 at the earliest.

According to the agreement, CAIT-SH will develop in-depth cooperation with NETA Auto on CIIC to boost NETA Auto’s production with higher efficiency and lower cost, and jointly explore more business model innovations.

CIIC is a highly integrated EV chassis featuring battery/electric drive and Cell to Chassis (CTC) technology. The signing of the cooperation agreement is expected to drive the application of CATL’s CTC technology and products.