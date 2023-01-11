ARPA-E awards $42M to 12 projects for advanced EV batteries; EVs4ALL program

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will award $42 million to 12 projects to strengthen the domestic supply chain for advanced batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). Projects selected for the Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program (earlier post) aim to expand domestic EV adoption by developing batteries that last longer, charge faster, perform efficiently in freezing temperatures and have better overall range retention.

The EVs4ALL program is managed by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). ARPA-E selected the following 12 teams from universities, national laboratories and the private sector to address and remove key technology barriers to EV adoption by developing next-generation battery technologies: