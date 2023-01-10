NHTSA estimates roadway fatalities beginning to level off after two years of increases

The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its latest statistical projections for traffic fatalities in 2022, estimating that 31,785 people died in traffic crashes in the first nine months of the year. This represents a marginal 0.2% decrease as compared to the 31,850 estimated fatalities during the same time in 2021.

People in the US continue to drive more than during the height of the pandemic, with preliminary Federal Highway Administration data showing a 1.6% increase in vehicle miles traveled, or about 39 billion miles. As a result, the estimated fatality rate for the first nine months of 2022 decreased to 1.30 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down from the projected rate of 1.32 fatalities during the same time in 2021.

NHTSA projects that fatalities declined slightly in the third quarter of 2022, making this the second straight quarterly decline in fatalities after seven consecutive quarters of year-to-year increases in fatalities. Those increases began in the third quarter of 2020.





Percentage change in estimated fatalities in first 9 months of 2022 from projected first 9 months of 2021 fatality counts, by NHTSA region. Source: NHTSA

While fatalities overall declined, fatalities amongst cyclists and pedestrians continued to rise.

NHTSA estimates that for the first three quarters of 2022, fatalities increased in 25 states, stayed unchanged in one state, and decreased in 24 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

NHTSA also released a new report, “Early Estimates of Motor Vehicle Traffic Fatalities and Fatality Rate by Sub-Categories Through June 2022.” The report shows a mixture of increases and decreases across the sub-categories.

As compared to the first half of 2021, fatalities decreased:

10% in children younger than 16

10% on urban collector and local roads

9% in vehicle rollover crashes

8% in people ages 16 to 24

7% in crashes involving passengers ejected from a vehicle

7% in unbelted people in passenger vehicles

2% in speeding-related crashes

As compared to the first half of 2021, fatalities increased: