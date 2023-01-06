VW US ID.4 sales up 22.5% in 2022 y-o-y; 6.9% of total

Volkswagen of America reported total 2022 sales of 301,069 units. Sales of the ID.4 accounted for 20,511 units, or 6.9% of total sales. Overall, VWoA sales declined 19.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

SUVs accounted for 83% of sales in 2022, although the total was down 9% from 2021. Sales of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport were down 26% and 34.2% y-o-y, and sales of the Tiguan LWB were down 19.3%. However, sales of the Taos were up 88.6% to 59,103 units.





Sales of passenger car models dropped 34.4%, with the Jetta and Arteon both showing significant declines.