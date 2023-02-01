Cabot to invest $200M over next 5 years in US conductive carbon additives capacity for Li-ion batteries

Cabot Corporation plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in the United States to enhance its position in the market and support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Cabot plans to add conductive carbons capacity at its existing facility in Pampa, Texas, which is part of an approximately $200-million planned investment program over the next five years focused on expanding the company’s CCA production in the United States.

The adoption of EVs plays a key role in the decarbonization of the economy, and the US government has announced targeted efforts to build a domestic EV battery supply chain. As part of these efforts, federal and state governments have implemented a variety of programs in the form of grants, loans, and tax incentives. Cabot believes that many of these programs present potential funding opportunities for the company in its efforts to expand CCA production capacity in the US.

CCAs are an essential component of lithium-ion battery chemistry and are used to provide sufficient electrical conductivity to the active materials. Cabot offers a broad portfolio of CCAs including conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS), and blends of CCAs to deliver optimal performance. Additionally, the company’s global footprint of manufacturing assets, technology labs and commercial resources enables regional supply security support for its customers.

Demand for critical battery materials, such as CCAs, for EV batteries is expected to continue to grow in the range of 20 to 30 percent globally over the next five years. Growth potential in the US is expected to outpace global growth as penetration of EVs accelerates in the coming years. Cabot is committed to meeting the expected growing demand from its customers in the US and helping to onshore critical battery components such as CCAs.

As part of its investment plans, Cabot expects to invest approximately $75-90 million to produce 15,000 metric tons of conductive carbons annually at its existing facility in Pampa, TX. This project is expected to create approximately 75 high-quality jobs and is expected to commence operation at the end of calendar year 2025. In addition to a manufacturing plant, Cabot also operates a research and development facility and pilot plant in Pampa that focuses on developing new process technology for battery and other applications.

Cabot also intends to make additional investments to expand its US manufacturing and technology footprint over the next five years with plans to invest in new CNT powder and dispersion capacity and to continue extending its portfolio of products for battery applications.