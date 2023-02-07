US Coast Guard recommends shippers avoid loading EVs with saltwater-damaged Li-ion batteries onto vessels

The US Coast Guard has issued a Marine Safety Alert (01-23) recommending that shippers avoid loading EVs with Li-ion batteries that have been damaged by saltwater. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), residual salt within the battery or battery components can form conductive “bridges” that can lead to short circuit and self-heating of the battery, resulting in fires. The time frame in which a damaged battery can ignite has been observed to vary widely, from days to weeks.

In the storm surge in Florida that accompanied Hurricane Ian in September 2022, many vehicles were submerged at least partially in salt water. In the following weeks, at least 12 EV fires were reported in Collier and Lee Counties. Review of vehicle registration found that there are more than 7,000 EVs in Lee County, Florida, with the potential for damage.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that vessels, ports, shippers and regulators: