Mazda introduces CX-90 in N America

Mazda North American Operations introduced the 2024 Mazda CX-90. (Earlier post.) Built on Mazda’s all-new large platform, the three-row crossover is the company’s new flagship vehicle. Mazda CX-90 is available with all-new electrified powertrains, including an inline 6 turbo and a plug-in hybrid.





The all-new large platform features a front-engine, rear-wheel-bias longitudinal layout to elevate Mazda’s signature driving performance. CX-90 is equipped with Kinematic Posture Control, which first debuted on the MX-5 Miata, a software feature that suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and allows all occupants to maintain a natural posture.

Focus was put toward optimizing rigidity across the entire vehicle body, while meticulously designing the seats and suspension to provide better balance, control, and confidence in a range of driving situations.

CX-90 is available with an all-new e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine, which has the highest horsepower and torque from a mass-production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel.

This engine also is equipped with M-Hybrid Boost (a mild-hybrid system) to provide efficiency without compromising on its performance. The electric motor is placed between the engine and transmission, creating a smooth acceleration from a standstill, and allowing the motor to directly power CX-90 at low speed.

The new e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, delivers 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, when using the recommended premium fuel. The PHEV is designed to operate purely on the electric motor in a variety of driving scenarios.

Mazda’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, with a tuned intake to improve torque, has been adapted to work alongside the electric motor and 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery. This is helpful for longer drives such as road trips, or when the driver requires maximum acceleration, such as merging onto the freeway.

All CX-90 powertrains are paired with an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically designed for the electrified longitudinal powertrains and large platform vehicles. The multi-speed automatic gearbox, without a torque converter, achieves smooth and direct acceleration while improving drivetrain efficiency.

As with all Mazda vehicles, CX-90 seeks to maintain the same top safety recognition as Mazda’s other products with many standard i-Activsense safety features, including Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, and other new features.

CX-90 also features larger displays, accompanied by physical buttons that complement the interior styling. New Mazda technologies, such as an available See-Through View monitor, are meant to assist in a variety of parking situations through the 12.3" center display.