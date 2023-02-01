Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD achieves EPA-estimated driving range of 361 miles

The new, all-electric 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 has completed final EPA testing with the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD trim receiving an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles. The IONIQ 6 SE AWD achieved an EPA-estimated range of 316 miles.





EPA testing also confirmed a 140 combined MPGe rating for the IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range. IONIQ 6’s 140 combined MPGe rating matches two Lucid Air models that are at the top of Fueleconomy.gov’s 2023 Top Ten Vehicles list.

Final EPA-estimated Range

IONIQ 6 Trim Level Final EPA-Estimated Range IONIQ 6 MPGe Combined IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range

(18-inch wheels) 361 miles 140 IONIQ 6 SE AWD Long Range

(18-inch wheels) 316 miles 121 IONIQ 6 SEL RWD

(20-inch wheels) 305 miles 117 IONIQ 6 SEL AWD

(20-inch wheels) 270 miles 103 IONIQ 6 Limited RWD

(20-inch wheels) 305 miles 117 IONIQ 6 Limited AWD

(20-inch wheels) 270 miles 103

Continually improving the efficiency of our vehicles is always a top priority for our development teams. Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges. —Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America





IONIQ 6’s ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.22 is assisted by a low nose, active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boattail structure, separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper, full underbody cover, deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gaps.