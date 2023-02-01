Volt Carbon stakes lithium mining claims in Northern Ontario

Canada-based Volt Carbon Technologies has announced the acquisition by staking of a 100% owned Abamasagi Lake Lithium Project, located northwest of Nakina, Ontario, Canada. The mining claims were registered directly by Volt Carbon.

The staking was completed following a detailed review of several publicly available Ontario Government geological databases and publications. A total of 150 Mining Claim cells were registered by electronic staking through the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System portal, covering a total area of 3100 hectares.





Volt Carbon’s mining claims is overlaid on top of the map provided by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development (OMND). Target area 6 was recommended by the OMND publication as a grassroots exploration property for lithium based on lake sediment anomalies. The area outlined in red and was staked by Volt Carbon. The map provided by the OMND publication showed 98th percentile deep sediment samplings of lithium and cesium anomalies in Abamasagi Lake near the areas staked by Volt Carbon.

The staked property lies within the English River Subprovince and north of the contact with the Caribou Lake greenstone belt and is centred on Abamasagi Lake. With the addition of these mining claims, Volt Carbon has added mineral claims with potential critical rare earth minerals that could be used to build lithium ion batteries at its Solid Ultrabattery plant in Guelph, Ontario.

Earlier in January, Volt Carbon staked claims in Northern Ontario for the Manitouwadge Area Flake Graphite Project. A total of 128 Mining Claim cells were registered by electronic staking through the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System portal, covering a total area of 2662 hectares. These claims will enable Volt Carbon to further explore a potential prospect for flake graphite in Ontario. T

The new lithium mining claims are within 200 km northwest of its Manitouwadge Graphite Project. The close proximity of the two properties will enable the company to better manage and combine its exploration resources. The company plans to further explore the property in 2023.

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada.