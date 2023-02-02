Nissan Max-Out all-electric convertible makes physical debut at month-long Futures event

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 February 2023

Nissan Motor will hold Nissan Futures at its Global Headquarters Gallery from 4 February to 1 March. As part of the event launch, Nissan unveiled a physical concept model of its Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision announced in November 2021 under the Nissan Futures banner. (Earlier post.)

230201_nissan_futures_japan_photo_04-source

The Max-Out—which, will be on display for the duration of the event—embodies Nissan’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility.

Dynamic cornering and steering response are balanced with limited body roll to optimize driver and passenger comfort, creating a feeling of oneness with the car. The two-seater features the ability to morph the seating, flattening into the floor to offer more interior space when desired, making it ideal for drivers with and without passengers.

The Max-Out is an example of Nissan’s intention to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles.

