Arctic-ready version of Nissan Ariya EV unveiled for Pole to Pole expedition

The Pole to Pole expedition team and Nissan unveiled an adventure-ready version of the new Ariya electric SUV (earlier post), which will undertake a 10-month, 27,000km trip from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. (Earlier post.)

British adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey will cross 14 countries, through Canada, North, Central and South America to Punta Arenas in Chile before travelling to the edge of the Antarctic continent, then onward to the South Pole.





During this adventure aiming to kick off this March, the Ariya will need to cope with extreme terrains and environments, including ice fields, deep snow, steep mountain climbs and inhospitable desert dunes. Arctic Trucks, specialists in polar expedition vehicles, have collaborated with Nissan design and engineering teams to prepare the Ariya for these tough conditions.

The Nissan Ariya AT39 e-4ORCE marks the first EV constructed by Arctic Trucks.

Modifications to the car have been intentionally minimal, with no changes to the battery or powertrain. The most recognizable difference is the adaption of the suspension and addition of 39-inch tires. Key features include:

Arctic Trucks re-engineering to frame, body, bodywork, underbody, steering and braking systems;

Widened Arctic Trucks fender flares, featuring recessed AT tire pressure detail;



Rugged custom machined 17×10 Arctic Trucks dual valve alloy wheels;

39" (39×13.50 R17) BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires

Suspension optimized and elevated by Arctic Trucks, incorporating repositioning and geometry adjustment to suspension mounting points and subframe (elevation: +110mm);

Arctic Trucks strengthened, lightweight underbody armor;



Electronic headlight adjustment and speedometer recalibration;

Enlarged and strengthened mud guards

Multiple Arctic Trucks strengthened 2" multifunction receiver hitches (front and rear), for mounting of towing, winching, gear carrying solutions, expedition accessories etc.

When coupled with e-4ORCE, Nissan’s advanced electric all-wheel-control technology, these modifications will enable the expedition car to tackle extreme terrains while giving the husband and wife team the necessary comfort and control to reach the South Pole.





One of the things that underpins all the adventures we do is that we take a standard production EV and aim to make minimal changes to clearly demonstrate its real, everyday capabilities, regardless of where you are driving it. Our Nissan Ariya is no different as the vehicle’s drivetrain and battery has remained factory standard, demonstrating just how capable and versatile the production Ariya is. We’ve modified the suspension and widened the wheel arches so we can benefit from the stable platform and support of the 39-inch BF Goodrich tires. I’m incredibly excited to get behind the wheel of what was already a brilliant vehicle, but now feels equipped to take on the ends of the earth in style! —Chris Ramsey, Pole to Pole EV Expedition Leader

As a self-confessed coffee lover, Chris will have access to a specially integrated espresso machine with a good supply of sustainable coffee. While the on-demand caffeine will help him focus on the long and isolated parts of the journey, Chris can also capture the beauty of these spectacular environments using a drone that can launch directly from the utility unit on the roof.

One further innovation is the portable, renewable energy unit that will be used to charge the Ariya in the polar regions. The towable prototype includes a packable, lightweight wind turbine and solar panels that will take advantage of high winds and long daylight hours to provide charge for the EV’s battery when Chris and Julie stop to rest.