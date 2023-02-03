DTNA unveils Freightliner SuperTruck II

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, revealed the Freightliner SuperTruck II in Las Vegas this week. As part of the SuperTruck program co-funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) with the aim to reduce emissions from on-road freight transportation, DTNA engineers were able to investigate next-generation technologies for heavy-duty commercial trucks and to clear the technical pathway for their development and potential integration into series production.





Improved tractor aerodynamics, low-rolling resistance tires, powertrain improvements and energy management with advanced technologies were identified as areas for technology innovation that could potentially enter production for customers in the future.

Building on the success of SuperTruck I, which was introduced by DTNA in 2015, SuperTruck II surpassed expectations in aerodynamics, tires, powertrain and energy management, while doubling the freight efficiency of the base vehicle from the start of the SuperTruck program.

Freightliner engineers were able to overachieve in aerodynamic improvements and reduce the aerodynamic drag of SuperTruck II by more than 12% over SuperTruck I. Instead of radically changing the structure of the truck, the design goal for SuperTruck II was to redefine the existing shape of the market-leading Cascadia to maximize aerodynamic efficiency and simultaneously employ advanced design language to convey that efficiency.

The redesigned hood, bumper and chassis fairing all work well with the existing cab structure and now allow the air to flow undisturbed around the truck. The grille, air intakes and doors were redesigned to be as seamless and clean as possible in order to not compromise the aerodynamics of the truck.

Active side extenders and a roof spoiler system closes the trailer gap by up to 4 inches at highway speeds and an enhanced Aerodynamic Height Control lowers the truck just inches off the ground for additional aerodynamic improvements. By removing the exterior mirrors and integrating a mirrorless camera system the aerodynamic drag of SuperTruck II was significantly reduced.

SuperTruck II features the most efficient powertrain Freightliner has ever integrated into a truck. The highly efficient powertrain enables a 5.7% fuel consumption reduction over SuperTruck I.

With a non-certified prototype Detroit 13-liter engine featuring two-stage turbo and interstage cooling and a 13-speed overdrive transmission, the powertrain is able to achieve lower downspeeding and greater fuel savings through reduced drag overdrive.

One key powertrain feature of SuperTruck II is split cooling. This system consists of high- temperature and low temperature cooling circuits, working in tandem with two-stage turbocharging and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) cooling on the engine. Together, these technologies result in further efficiency gains enabling more aggressive downspeeding.

A smart engine lubrication circuit minimizes internal pumping losses, thus reducing engine parasitics by actively proportioning flow to the most sensitive components.

Adaptive tandem axles allow increased torque from the fuel-efficient powertrains and automatically shift from 6x4 to 6x2 at highway speeds which benefits the driver when maneuvering in low speed.

DTNA again collaborated with SuperTruck I partner Michelin on the development of new tires specifically designed for adaptive tandem axles to not only reduce vehicle energy consumption but also to reduce maintenance downtime due to minimized wear and tear on the tires.

By lowering the friction on the road, less fuel is needed to maintain the truck speed. The engineers were able to significantly reduce the tractor rolling resistance by 12% over SuperTruck I.

In co-development with DTNA, Michelin designed tires specifically for the steer, drive and tag axles of SuperTruck II. The introduction of dynamic load shift further increases efficiency and fuel savings. With this technology, some of the load will be shifted automatically from the drive axle to the tag axle to take advantage of the tag tire low rolling resistance. The overall design of the new tires included development of new treads and compounds that translated into more than 20% improvements in drive tire wear and tear and overall significantly improved rolling resistance.

SuperTruck II features a 48-volt electrical system with lithium-ion batteries, enabling a new electric steering system to adjust demand as needed, whether the operator is maneuvering at low speed or driving at highway speeds, or to operate during EcoSail while the engine is off.

The intelligent EcoSail feature can turn the engine off when drive power is not needed, without requiring any intervention from the driver. At the same time, if the truck is coasting down a hill while the engine is off, features like air conditioning remain in operation. As soon as power is needed, the engine will restart automatically for a seamless experience for the driver.

More 48-volt features result in decreased fuel consumption and increased driver comfort such as a new electric air conditioning system that consumes 50% less energy than SuperTruck I and continues seamless operations while the engine is turned off.

A new 48-volt starter turns on the engine with more power and speed. Finally, the new 48-volt electrical system operates the hoteling features without the engine running while delivering 12-volt power for the standard cab items like lighting or the instrument cluster.

DTNA has also been awarded a grant for SuperTruck III to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric tractor that exceeds heavy-duty long-haul sleeper performance, efficiency, and range requirements without compromising payload. SuperTruck III designs are planned to be revealed by 2027. DTNA’s continued involvement in the SuperTruck program aligns with its relentless pursuit of improved customer and driver experiences, as well as increased freight efficiency and resource conservation.