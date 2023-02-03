Germany to award €80M for construction of electrolysis plants for transport sector

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) will award up to €80 million to support the construction of electrolysis plants for the production of green hydrogen for the transport sector.

Hydrogen and fuel cell applications are a future technology with great potential for the transport sector. We must use all technologies to achieve our climate protection goals. Hydrogen is an important addition to battery-electric mobility, especially when it comes to heavy loads and long ranges. Truck manufacturers assume that almost every fifth newly registered commercial vehicle will drive hydrogen as early as 2030. We supported the use of hydrogen in transport to make mobility and logistics climate-friendly. It is about strengthening the entire hydrogen ecosystem, increasing supply and demand and positioning the transport sector as a reliable and purchasing customer. That’s why we support the construction of electrolysis plants for a ramp-up of the production of green hydrogen for transport with a total of up to 80 million euros. —Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport

Electrolysis systems with a minimum total electrical output of 1 MW are eligible for the funding. The system must be operated 100% with electricity from renewable energy sources. Applications for funding can be submitted until 28 April 2023.

The call for funding is part of the National Innovation Program Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Phase II, which runs until 2026, and is carried out within the framework of the Support Directive for Market Activation Measures.