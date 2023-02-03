USGS records nonfuel mineral production jump of $3.6B in 2022

US mines produced approximately $98.2 billion in nonfuel mineral commodities in 2022—an estimated $3.6-billion increase over the 2021 revised total of $94.6 billion—according to the 28th annual USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries report.

The report is a comprehensive source for estimates of 2022 mineral data and includes information on the domestic industry structure, government programs, tariffs, world production and five-year salient statistics for nonfuel mineral commodities that are important to the US economy and national security. ­­

The report covers more than 90 nonfuel mineral commodities monitored by the USGS, including mineral commodities such as cement, iron ore and sand and gravel; precious metals such as gold and silver; as well as rare earth minerals such as lanthanum, neodymium and dysprosium.

The $98.2-billion value of nonfuel mineral commodities produced by US mines in 2022 included other industrial minerals and natural aggregates, as well as ferrous and nonferrous metals. The estimated value of US production of all industrial minerals in 2022 was $63.5 billion, which is about 65% of the total value of US mine production value.

Crushed stone was the leading nonfuel mineral commodity domestically produced in 2022, accounting for 21% of the total value of US mine production.

US metal mine production in 2021 was estimated to be valued at $34.7 billion, 6% lower than the revised value in 2021. In 2022, the capacity utilization for the metals mining industry was 61%, less than the 63% capacity utilization in 2021. The principal contributors to the total value of metal mine production in 2022 were copper (33%), gold (28%), iron ore (15%), zinc (9%) and molybdenum (5%).

There were 13 mineral commodities produced in the US valued at more than $1 billion each. These commodities were, in order of descending value, crushed stone, cement, copper, construction sand and gravel, gold, industrial sand and gravel, iron ore, zinc, salt, lime, phosphate rock, molybdenum and soda ash.

Increases in production of nonfuel mineral commodities and increases in prices of some industrial minerals and minerals used to make batteries contributed to the total value of nonfuel mineral production increasing in 2022, according to the report.

For the metals sector, there was reduced production for several metals owing to reduced ore grades and weather-related issues. Gold, iron ore, magnesium metal, palladium, platinum, silver, and titanium had some of the largest percentage decreases in production value.

For the industrial minerals sector, increased construction and materials for energy and infrastructure projects as well as other manufacturing sectors led to increased production value. The largest percentage increases in production value were in barite, bromine, feldspar, helium, iodine, lithium, potash, pumice, and sand and gravel (industrial).

Critical minerals. In 2022, the value of domestic primary mine production of critical minerals was $5.4 billion. A total of 14 individual mineral commodities and the rare-earths group of minerals (without specification of the specific lanthanides) were produced in the United States.

The United States was 100% net import reliant for 12 of 50 listed critical minerals and was more than 50% net import reliant for an additional 31 critical mineral commodities (including 14 lanthanides, which are listed under rare earths.

The United States had secondary production for 14 critical minerals which resulted in net import reliance being less than 100%. Recycling provided the only source of domestic supply for antimony, bismuth, chromium, germanium, tin, tungsten, and vanadium.

China was the leading producing nation for 30 of the 50 critical minerals (including 14 lanthanides). The other leading producers of critical minerals were Australia and South Africa with three critical minerals each and Congo (Kinshasa) with two critical minerals.

For 30 critical minerals, production was highly concentrated (50% or more) in a single country, of which 5 critical minerals had 80% or more of global production dominated by one country, 17 (including 14 lanthanides) with 70% to less than 80% of global production dominated by one country; 4 with 60% to less than 70% of global production dominated by one country; and 4 with 50% to less than 60% of global production dominated by one country.

Resources