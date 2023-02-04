Air Liquide, TotalEnergies JV to develop network of 100+ hydrogen stations for heavy-duty vehicles in Europe

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 February 2023

Air Liquide and TotalEnergies will create an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations, geared towards heavy-duty vehicles on major European road corridors. This initiative will help facilitate access to hydrogen, enabling the development of its use for goods transportation and further strengthening the hydrogen sector.

The partners aim to deploy more than 100 hydrogen stations on major European roads—in France, Benelux and Germany—in the coming years. These stations, under the TotalEnergies brand, will be located on major strategic corridors.

This agreement will lead to the creation of a major player in hydrogen refueling solutions. The two companies will combine their know-how and expertise in infrastructure, hydrogen distribution and mobility:

  • Air Liquide will contribute with its expertise in technologies and its mastery of the entire hydrogen value chain;

  • TotalEnergies will bring its expertise in the operation and management of stations networks and the distribution of energies to BtoB customers.

The joint venture, which will be jointly managed by Air Liquide and TotalEnergies, will invest, build and operate these stations, as well as procure hydrogen from the market and dispense it to its transport customers.

The two partners plan to establish their joint venture in 2023, subject to the finalization of the appropriate contractual documentation and to the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

04 February 2023 in Europe, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Infrastructure, Market Background

