Government of Canada investing nearly $15M in new EV chargers across the GTA

The Government of Canada announced federal investments totalling nearly $15 million (US$11.2 million) for the installation of more than 2,350 EV chargers, 2,100 of which will be installed across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This funding was provided to 32 organizations, including municipalities, multi-resident buildings (MURBs), private firms and utilities.

Federal funding will be provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the deployment of charging and refueling infrastructure, as well as through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program that supports demonstrations of next-generation and innovative EV charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians and has approved funding to support the installation of more than 34,500 EV chargers to date.

In support of the government’s objective of adding 50,000 new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada’s network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $900 million to Natural Resources Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure.

Budget 2022 delivered an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government’s purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

Budget 2022 also provided up to nearly $4 billion over eight years for the implementation of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, with the aim of advancing the development of critical minerals resources and value chains—including metals for clean technologies like electric vehicles and advanced batteries—to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing.

Further, the 2022 Fall Economic Statement included a refundable investment tax credit for clean technologies including industrial zero-emission vehicle charging and refuelling equipment, alongside support for clean energy generation and storage.