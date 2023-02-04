Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Adamas Intelligence expects 10-fold increase in value of rare earths to $36.2B by 2035; growth led by passenger EV traction motors

Volvo Cars January global sales up 2%; Recharge models up 31%, for 40.7% of all cars sold

04 February 2023

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 48,520 in January, up 2% compared to the same month last year. Sales of Volvo Cars´ Recharge models of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 31% in January year-on-year, accounting for 40.7% of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars stood at 16.2%.

Volvo1

European sales for January reached 21,436 cars, up 14.7% compared with the same period last year. The increase was led by markets such as the UK, Italy and Belgium. Recharge sales, which in addition to fully electric cars also includes plug-in hybrids, accounted for 59.8% of the total sales in the region during the month.

US sales reached 7,693 cars, up 8.2% compared with January last year. The share of Recharge models accounted for 30.8 per cent of the total sales for the month.

In China, sales declined by 19.5% to 11,783 cars in January due to the timing of the Chinese New Year. The share of Recharge cars reached 10.7%.

In January, Volvo’s XC60 was the top selling model with sales reaching 16,016 cars (2022: 14,516), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 14,038 cars (2022: 12,286 units), and the Volvo XC90 at 7,438 cars (2022: 7,243 units).

Posted on 04 February 2023 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Market Background, Plug-ins, Sales, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)