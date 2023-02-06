HySiLabs raises 13€M in Series A; siloxane liquid carriers for hydrogen

HySiLabs, a France-based developer of a siloxane liquid carrier for hydrogen, announced a €13-million Series A financing led by Equinor Ventures, and joined by the European Innovation Council Fund, EDP Ventures and PLD Automobile, with the support of historical investors Kreaxi, Région Sud Investissement and CAAP Création. The funding will support the continued development of its technology.

Liquid siloxane hydrogen carrier compounds can be produced from silica compound and/or silicate compound, only requiring hydrogen and/or water and/or silicon and/or oxygen as additional reactant(s) and/or without substantial carbon emissions, preferably without carbon emissions.

Early tests have shown that the carrier, called Hydrosil, is stable and could be safely transported and stored in existing infrastructure at ambient pressure and temperature conditions. The hydrogen can be released on demand. HySiLabs has developed two innovative chemical processes to charge and release H 2 in and out of the carrier.

HySiLabs’ patented technology holds the potential to address the fundamental challenge of how to safely and economically transport and store hydrogen at scale. Crucially, HySiLabs’ molecule requires energy to lock hydrogen into the carrier, but none to release it, a major difference with liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) solutions currently contemplated.

In a future where hydrogen production is expected to be shipped to energy demand hubs, this ability to release hydrogen without an energy cost is perceived as highly attractive.

HySiLabs was founded in 2015 by Pierre-Emmanuel Casanova (CBO) and Vincent Lôme PhD (CSO). HySiLabs thoroughly work on several industrial pilots, including H2Gate together with the Port of Amsterdam (storing hydrogen at industrial scale) and QualifHY together with Helion Hydrogen Power (coupling of HySiLabs’ solution with fuel cells). Also, HySiLabs have recently signed an MoU with Vinci Geostock to test underground storage of hydrogen.

In 2022, HySiLabs was selected as French Tech Green20 (development programme for top 20 promising French green tech startups) and won the French CEO of the Year Awards at EU Business News. HySiLabs’ €13-million Series A will be completed through additional capital in a second closing in February 2023.

