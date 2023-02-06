HYVIA and HYSETCO join forces to accelerate hydrogen mobility

HYVIA, a joint venture equally owned by Renault and Plug (earlier post), and HYSETCO, a developer of a hydrogen refueling infrastructure network in France, are developing a new cooperation which aims to:

Improve the customer experience of HYVIA light commercial vehicles users in the public hydrogen refueling stations of the HYSETCO network.

Study an integrated offer of HYVIA commercial vehicles to be proposed by HYSETCO, including the vehicle, the associated services, and the supply of hydrogen.

Provide complementary services proposed by HYSETCO for HYVIA light commercial vehicle customers.

Support the development of HYSETCO’s network of public H 2 stations.





This cooperation is based on the complementary nature of HYVIA and HYSETCO's offers: