Cenntro begins production of LFP battery packs in US and Germany

Cenntro Electric Group has begun to assemble and produce battery packs using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and Cenntro’s proprietary battery management technologies. The battery packs are being assembled at Cenntro’s Freehold, NJ facility and the Herne Plant in Germany.

The resulting battery packs will offer longer cycle life and faster rates of charge, along with safer operations. The battery packs will initially be installed in Cenntro’s Metro Series commercial vehicles.

The in-house assembly of the battery packs will initially utilize externally sourced battery cells. Cenntro will continue developing additional battery packs for its product line and, in the future, incorporate battery cells produced by its subsidiary Cennatic Power, Inc.

By manufacturing our own battery packs, we hope to enhance supply chain efficiency, improve battery resilience, and ultimately have better control over one of the most strategic elements in our supply chain. Our ability to support multiple battery assembly operations demonstrates our effort and commitment to promoting local sourcing and local production. —Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO

Cenntro Electric Group is a designer and manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles (ECVs); sizes range from low-speed vehicles up to Class 8 tractor-trailers. At CES 2023, Cenntro introduced the first heavy-duty vehicle, the LM 864H hydrogen-powered class 8, a 6×4 semi-tractor with 186 miles of range. A battery version with battery swapping will be available in the future.

The company also introduced the Logistar (LS) 300, available as a van and cab chassis, and the LS 400 cab chassis with a payload of 7,700 pounds that can be used as a box truck or for cutaway delivery.

Another CES announcement was the electric iChassis. The iChassis platform includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technology and CAN communication protocol. It currently comes in three sizes 80, 100 and 1000 with payloads from 1100 to 3300 pounds.

At IAA Transportation in Germany in 2022, Cenntro introduced two new vehicles, the Logistar 260 (LS260) and the Logistar 100 (LS100), joining the LS product line now available globally in Class 1 to Class 4. (Earlier post.)