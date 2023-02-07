Rolls-Royce awarded £82.8M for 3 projects advancing liquid hydrogen jet engines

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 February 2023

As part of a £113-million (US$136-million) investment from the UK, three projects led by Rolls-Royce will receive £82.8 million (US$100 million) to advance the development of a zero-emission liquid hydrogen combusting jet engine. The funding is being awarded through the ATI Program.

The ATI Program co-funds industry-led innovation in civil aerospace technology and manufacturing, supporting the development of next generation zero carbon and ultra-efficient aircraft, while growing the UK’s competitive position in civil aerospace.

The three projects led by Rolls-Royce are:

  • Hydrogen Engine System Technologies (HYEST): £14.8-million (US$17.8-million) project to develop technologies and sub-system architecture for the combustor element of a liquid hydrogen gas turbine.

  • Robustly Achievable Combustion of Hydrogen Engine Layout (RACHEL): £36.6-million (US$44.1-million) project to develop key technologies and integrated powerplant architecture for a liquid hydrogen gas turbine.

  • Liquid Hydrogen Gas Turbine (LH2GT): £31.4-million (US$37.8-million) project to develop technologies for the delivery of a liquid hydrogen fuel system for a hydrogen gas turbine.

The remaining £30.8 million (US$37 million) from the ATI Program awards package goes to a project led by Vertical Aerospace. Category Enhanced Battery Development (CEBD) is focused on developing a prototype propulsion battery system for aerospace applications, including as part of Vertical Aerospace’s electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Posted on 07 February 2023 in Aviation & Aerospace, Engines, Hydrogen, Market Background

