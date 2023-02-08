New Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will launch in US and Canada in 2H 2023

The market launch of Mercedes-Benz’ new eSprinter will begin in the US and Canada in the second half of 2023. The vehicle is a long panel van with a high roof. It is equipped with up to a 113 kWh battery pack and offers a load capacity of 14 cubic meters. The permissible gross vehicle weight is up to 4.25 tonnes.





The electric range, based on a simulation using the WLTP cycle, will be up to 400 km. The simulated range based on the WLTP city cycle will be up to 500 km.

The new eSprinter is based on a new concept consisting of three modules. These allow the greatest possible freedom in the development and design of various conversions and superstructures previously only known from the conventionally powered Sprinter.

The front module, a uniformly designed front section, includes all high-voltage components and can be combined unchanged with all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size.





The module for the integrated high-voltage battery is located in the underbody to save space. The battery location between the axles, together with the robust battery housing, results in a low center of gravity, which has a positive influence on handling and increases driving safety.





The third pillar of the modular design is the rear module with the electrically driven rear axle. Following the principle of the common parts strategy, this is used in all variants of the new eSprinter. The compact and powerful electric motor is also integrated into the rear module.





Mercedes-Benz has invested around €350 million in the new eSprinter. Around €50 million will be invested in each of the three plants in Charleston, Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde to adapt their production. The modular concept of the new eSprinter allows maximum synergies in production, and therefore corresponding economies of scale.

In Europe, this first variant of the panel van will be launched at the end of 2023, with the cab chassis variant and other battery variants gradually following. This makes the eSprinter attractive as a base vehicle for numerous new sectors, as well as for converters and body manufacturers.

The main components of the eATS in the new eSprinter are two new developments: the efficient motor and the innovative electric rear axle, both of which are being used for the first time in a battery-electric van from Mercedes-Benz.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM), which weighs only around 130 kilograms, is characterized by particularly high efficiency and optimized thermal management. The motor is available in two power levels, with 100 or 150 kilowatts of peak output, and delivers a torque of up to 400 N·m.

The electrically driven rear axle makes cab chassis variants possible in addition to the classic panel van. For the customer, this brings advantages with regard to conversions and superstructures, vehicle lengths (A2 and A3), maximum gross vehicle weight (up to 4.25 tonnes) and trailer loads (up to 2 tonnes).

Customers can choose between three different batteries for the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, depending on their individual range and payload requirements: a battery with a usable capacity of 56, 81 or 113 kilowatt hours. Lithium/iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry allows the battery variants to be kept free of cobalt and nickel, while active thermal management ensures maximum efficiency.

Like all Mercedes-Benz eVans, the new eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a Wallbox, has a maximum output of 11 kilowatts. The new eSprinter can be charged with up to 115 kilowatts at fast-charging stations.

Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of full capacity takes around 28 minutes for the 56 kWh battery and around 42 minutes for the 113 kWh battery.

From the middle of the decade, Mercedes-Benz Vans will be implementing the next stage of its electrification strategy with VAN.EA (MB Vans Electric Architecture): From 2025, all new models will be all-electric.