Zepp.solutions hydrogen-powered truck Europa to launch in Q4 2023

Zepp.solutions has unveiled more specifications and the name for their new hydrogen fuel cell truck: Europa. The zero-emission vehicle is designed as an answer to the most deployed mode of heavy-duty road transportation, the diesel 4x2 tractor unit.





Europa features a long range, sleeper cab, quick refueling and the ability to pull an ISO trailer (13.6 m / 45 ft container); it offers the same ease of operation and payload capacity as a diesel equivalent.

The first vehicles will enter operation in Q4 2023 as 4×2 tractor units with 350 bar hydrogen storage systems. With more than 50 kg of usable hydrogen on board, the vehicles will have a range of more than 700 km. In late 2024, the truck will also become available in a 700-bar hydrogen storage version (>80 kg usable H 2 ), pushing the range to more than 1000 km on a single filling.

The usable electrical energy content of the hydrogen after conversion is more than 900 kWh and 1450 kWh for the 350 and 700 bar versions respectively.

Infrastructure for 700 bar refuelling of heavy-duty vehicles still needs to be improved in Europe, making the 350 bar version the vehicle of choice for the first customers and interested parties.

The hydrogen-electric powertrain can also be fitted to other vehicle configurations such as box trucks, other axle configurations and cabs. The heart of the powertrain is a single zepp X150 fuel cell module, with the option to integrate further stacks and/or modules for increased efficiency and range.

The X150 fuel cell module and zepp’s hydrogen storage systems are also available as standalone units for integration into other vehicles or applications.

The Europa truck design is optimized for the European transport sector with strict EU regulations guiding its development. In most EU countries, the maximum gross combined vehicle weight is 40 metric tons. EU legislation increases this weight limit to 42 metric tons for zero-emission N3 articulated vehicles. Because the Europa tractor weighs less than 2 tons more than its diesel counterpart, it will offer a similar payload capacity.

European customers are encouraged to switch to zero-emission transportation through various financial incentives and subsidies. One such program is the Dutch AanZET subsidy, which could cover up to 37% of the purchase price of new zero-emission trucks. The AanZET subsidy programme works on a first come first serve basis and opens on 4 April.

More specifications and the final design will be unveiled along with the delivery of the first two trucks to launching customers BCTN Group and VOS Transport Group in Q4 of this year.