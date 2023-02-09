ArcelorMittal and I-FEVS collaborate on e-mobility with advanced steels

ArcelorMittal and I-FEVS (Interactive Fully Electrical Vehicles )have launched a new collaboration aimed at developing safe, light, sustainable, and affordable innovative steel solutions for e-mobility applications. The new I-FEVS solutions will rely on ArcelorMittal’s advanced high strength steels (AHSS) which are already widely used in mobility applications.

The collaboration will cover:

Industrialization of battery envelops and body frame structures using simplified and flexible low-investment processes which have a high impact on reducing energy consumption and CO 2 emissions during manufacturing; Exploration of advanced steel solutions for micro-mobility solutions (such as 2- and 3-wheelers) which are expected to create a paradigm shift in the mobility sector; Design of ultralight AHSS structures for emerging urban mobility solutions; and Integration of innovative, high-efficiency solar panel structures into EVs.

ArcelorMittal will bring its extensive experience in AHSS and automotive products to the collaboration with I-FEVS. Together the companies will develop solutions which support and optimize new mobility concepts developed by I-FEVS through R&D activities funded by the European Union. These projects are aimed at the e-mobility sector and comply with the EU’s Green Transition Plan (Fit for 55 package).