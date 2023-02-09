New powertrains for updated BMW X5 and BMW X6; PHEV and 48V MHEV

BMW presented the extensively updated new editions of its Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the luxury segment. The refreshed drive system line-up includes new combustion engines, a latest-generation plug-in hybrid system for the BMW X5 xDrive50e and 48V mild hybrid technology for all other models. Also leading the way are the new systems for automated driving and parking and the fully digital iDrive control/operation system with BMW Curved Display based on BMW Operating System 8.





The new BMW X5 - Gen5 PHEV Technology

The two models will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the US, the competence center for BMW X models, and their global launch gets underway in April 2023.

The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 can both be ordered with the choice of an eight-cylinder gasoline engine, a six-cylinder in-line gasoline and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine—each from the latest generation of power units. All of the engines now link up with the likewise new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, complete with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. They send their power to the road via the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

All the drive units now feature 48V mild hybrid technology. This across-the-board application of electrification comes in the form of an electric motor integrated into the transmission. This motor generates an output boost of up to 9 kW/12 hp and 200 N·m (147 lb-ft) of torque, helping the combustion engine to deliver a smooth, dynamic drive along with high efficiency.

The mild hybrid system can additionally be used for driving purely on electric power at very low speeds in the BMW X5 xDrive40i and BMW X6 xDrive40i models. The electric motor has the additional effect of enabling smoother operation of both the Automatic Start/Stop function and the coasting function that comes into play when the Driving Experience Control mode ECO PRO is selected.

The energy required for the electric power boost is stored in a 48V battery located in the engine compartment. It is charged extremely efficiently during overrun and braking phases by means of adaptive recuperation and also feeds the regenerated energy to the vehicle’s electrical system.

The drive system for the plug-in hybrid variant of the SAV has also been completely reworked, and the updated model carries the designation BMW X5 xDrive50e. A latest-generation six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine and a similarly new electric motor team up to develop system output of 360 kW/490 hp (including temporary boost effect)—an increase of 70 kW/96 hp over the outgoing model—and combined torque of 700 N·m (516 lb-ft), which is an increase of 100 N·m (74 lb-ft).

The gasoline engine’s nominal output of 230 kW/313 hp represents an increase of 20 kW/27 hp on the unit it replaces. The compact electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission produces a nominal output of 145 kW/197 hp (+62 kW/84 hp).





8-speed automatic transmission with pre-stage (red), integrated electric motor (blue) and power electronics at the side, for BMW Plug-In-Hybrids of the upper output level.

In addition, an innovative pre-gearing stage—used to increase the effective torque produced by the electric motor to a maximum 450 N·m (332 lb-ft) at the transmission input for the motor—helps to provide even sharper power delivery. The BMW X5 xDrive50e accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds.

The amount of usable energy that can be stored by the high-voltage battery integrated into the underbody area has been increased by almost 25% over the preceding generation, to 25.7 kWh. A new Combined Charging Unit doubles the maximum AC charging rate to 7.4 kW. The electric range of the new BMW X5 xDrive50e is 94 – 110 kilometers (58 – 68 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

New V8 gasoline engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. Credit for the elite sporting prowess of the two range-topping models goes to a new 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine, derived from the power units in high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. M TwinPower Turbo technology and a cross-bank exhaust manifold imbue the 390 kW/530 hp engine, which generates peak torque of 750 N·m (553 lb-ft), with impressive performance.

The latest version of the eight-cylinder engine powers both the new BMW X5 M60i xDrive and new BMW X6 M60i xDrive from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds.

Latest-generation six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine. Innovations affecting the combustion process, gas exchange, valve control, injection and ignition system mark out the latest-generation 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine at work in the new BMW X5 xDrive40i and new BMW X6 xDrive40i.

The new engine develops maximum output increased by 35 kW/47 hp over the outgoing models to 280 kW/380 hp, plus peak torque up by 70 N·m (52 lb-ft) to 520 Nm (383 lb-ft). This can be boosted to as much as 540 N·m (398 lb-ft) with the input of the mild hybrid system. The engine accelerates both the new BMW X5 xDrive40i and new BMW X6 xDrive40i from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds.

Six-cylinder in-line diesel engine with detail improvements. The six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the new BMW X5 xDrive30d and new BMW X6 xDrive30d also brings upgrades to numerous details. The 3.0-liter unit now has steel pistons instead of aluminum, an optimized oil separation process and a new common-rail direct injection system with solenoid valve injectors.

The new diesel engine joins forces with the mild hybrid system to produce maximum output of 219 kW/298 hp and peak torque of 670 N·m (494 lb-ft). This enables both the new BMW X5 xDrive30d and new BMW X6 xDrive30d to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds.

Additional systems for automated driving and parking.

Comfort and safety in the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 can be taken to another new level with an expanded selection of automated driving and parking systems. Updates include enhanced capabilities for the standard front-collision warning system, which can now also reduce the risk of a collision with cyclists, pedestrians or oncoming traffic when turning off a road. Among the options now available are automatic Speed Limit Assist, exit warning, Active Navigation, route speed control, traffic light recognition (depending on the market), Emergency Stop Assistant, Lane Change Assistant and Merging Assistant.

As well as the Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant, the standard Parking Assistant now also comprises the drive-off monitoring and Trailer Assistant functions. And the new, optional Parking Assistant Professional enables automated parking into and out of spaces and complete manoeuvres over a distance of up to 200 meters to be controlled from outside the car using the My BMW App on an Apple iPhone.