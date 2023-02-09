Toyota introduces Grand Highlander with 3 powertrains

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander made its world premiere before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show. It is available in three powertrains across three grades: the 2.4L turbo gas engine, the 2.5L hybrid with a manufacturer-estimated 34 combined MPG, and the 362 hp Hybrid MAX.

There is definitely a need in the market for a midsize-SUV that prioritizes interior comfort in all three rows and Grand Highlander is the ultimate option. This 3-row model takes the Highlander legacy to an entirely new space while also keeping on our promise to deliver on electrification. Highlander was the first model in its segment to offer a hybrid powertrain back in 2006 and Grand Highlander further expands on our electrification leadership.

—Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing

Designed by Calty Design Studios and exclusively manufactured at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, the price and on-sale date of the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander will be announced later this summer.

Built on the TNGA-K platform, Grand Highlander offers storage areas throughout the cabin, and ample cargo capacity with room for seven carry-on suitcases behind the third row. It offers a total of around 98 cubic feet of space with the seats folded down, and an adult-sized third row.

All three powertrain options come with three Drive Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) to make driving more engaging, while Multi-Terrain Select with Three Modes (Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow) are offered on the gasoline AWD and Hybrid MAX powertrains.

The Hybrid MAX powertrain makes Grand Highlander the most powerful Mid-SUV Toyota has ever built. With a 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds, the Hybrid MAX powertrain also offers 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity.

