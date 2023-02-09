Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE announces $25.5M to improve biofuels and bioproducts
Nidec Leroy-Somer to develop electric motors for future Airbus hydrogen fuel cell engine

ARPA-E INTERMODAL project to award $10M to study optimal intermodal freight transportation system

09 February 2023

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) announced up to $10 million in funding (DE-FOA-0002784) to model the low-carbon intermodal freight transportation system of the future, in order to minimize emissions and maximize resiliency.

Projects will seek to model the optimal deployment of energy infrastructure and logistics for moving goods across maritime, rail, and road transportation. The funding is part of a new Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Exploratory Topic.

Previous ARPA-E programs have addressed route optimization for single modes (such as rail freight and light duty passenger vehicles). Other government, academic, and private modeling efforts have targeted portions of the freight system, but none so far have addressed its deeply interconnected nature, including the challenges and opportunities intermodal transportation presents.

Considering the interwoven yet fragmented nature of logistics and freight transportation, with limited data sharing, misaligned incentives, and many different stakeholders, there is a need for top-down modeling efforts that cross intermodal boundaries.

The INcreasing Transportation Efficiency and Resiliency through MODeling Assets and Logistics (INTERMODAL) Exploratory Topic focuses on developing:

  • Infrastructure models that enable prioritization of low-carbon energy infrastructure deployment, along with data required for the effective deployment of this optimized distribution system; and

  • Logistics models that enable predictive and responsive optimization of modal choice, inter- or intra- modal transfer, or routing consistent with future energy system infrastructure deployments.

Posted on 09 February 2023 in ARPA-E, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)