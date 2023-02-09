ARPA-E INTERMODAL project to award $10M to study optimal intermodal freight transportation system

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) announced up to $10 million in funding (DE-FOA-0002784) to model the low-carbon intermodal freight transportation system of the future, in order to minimize emissions and maximize resiliency.

Projects will seek to model the optimal deployment of energy infrastructure and logistics for moving goods across maritime, rail, and road transportation. The funding is part of a new Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Exploratory Topic.

Previous ARPA-E programs have addressed route optimization for single modes (such as rail freight and light duty passenger vehicles). Other government, academic, and private modeling efforts have targeted portions of the freight system, but none so far have addressed its deeply interconnected nature, including the challenges and opportunities intermodal transportation presents.

Considering the interwoven yet fragmented nature of logistics and freight transportation, with limited data sharing, misaligned incentives, and many different stakeholders, there is a need for top-down modeling efforts that cross intermodal boundaries.

The INcreasing Transportation Efficiency and Resiliency through MODeling Assets and Logistics (INTERMODAL) Exploratory Topic focuses on developing: