Tests commissioned by T&E find real-world PHEV CO2 emissions much higher than claimed
09 February 2023
Testing by TU Graz, commissioned by environmental NGO Transport & Environment (T&E), has found that the newest generation of PHEVs emit significantly more CO2 than claimed on city and commuter routes. Two years ago, T&E found the technology polluted significantly more than advertised on longer routes. The NGP says the new tests confirm that lawmakers should base taxes for PHEVs on their actual pollution and stop subsidizing their sale.
Three recent PHEV models, a BMW 3 Series, Peugeot 308 and Renault Megane, emitted more CO2 than advertised when tested on the road even when starting with a full battery. The BMW emitted three times its official rating when driven on a typical commuter route, according to the tests. The Peugeot 308 and Renault Megane plug-in hybrids performed better but still emitted 20% and 70% more than claimed, respectively, despite the relatively short round-trip distance covered (55km).
In city driving, the Peugeot had just over half (53%) of the advertised electric range on a single charge while the BMW had only 74%. Only the Renault had the electric range claimed. However, with just 50km on a single charge and no fast charging, the Renault’s zero-emissions use on commuter routes across European cities will remain limited.
BMW has introduced new geo-fencing technology that automatically switches the PHEV to zero-emission electric driving in cities. However, when tested in the city of Graz, the BMW 3 Series switched on the engine twice. Tests also suggest that the BMW could be saving battery charge when outside cities in case of entry into geo-fenced areas. T&E said geo-fencing technology does not guarantee zero-emissions driving in cities and, potentially, risks increasing CO2 emissions outside such zones.
Company cars make up 71% of new PHEV sales, and research shows they drive the vast majority of kilometers on the engine and are rarely charged. When tested with an empty battery, the BMW, Peugeot and Renault emitted 5-7 times their claimed CO2 on the road. T&E said governments should end subsidies for PHEV fleet vehicles and tax them based on their pollution in the real world.
European countries spent around €350 million last year on purchase subsidies for PHEVs from BMW, Peugeot and Renault alone, T&E’s report finds.Consumers are also hit with the higher total costs of owning plug-in hybrids, compared to battery electric vehicles. On average, an EU driver switching from the Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid to a Citröen eC4 would save €4,800 over four years while the electric Renault Megane would save €1,300 compared to the PHEV version, and owning a Tesla Model 3 instead of the BMW 3 Series PHEV would save €2,600.
In Europe, how you advertise range is controlled, and must be by according to the standard.
So it is not a choice by the car companies, or a deliberate attempt to mislead.
Having said that, this is a lousy result for PHEVs!
Posted by: Davemart | 09 February 2023 at 01:16 AM
The least polluting car or truck is an ice hydrogen one because it emit water and do not need polluting ressourses like bevs or fuelcells.
Posted by: Gorr | 09 February 2023 at 03:13 AM