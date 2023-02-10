Hyundai launches Bluelink+ connected car service program

Hyundai Motor America launched a connected car services program called Bluelink+, which eliminates nearly all subscription fees for new owners. All services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers with Bluelink+ (4G LTE network and technology dependent).

Bluelink+ is launching with the new 2023 IONIQ 6 and on all future Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models starting with the 2024 model line-up. By standardizing access to top safety, maintenance, and remote technology features, Hyundai is offering a complimentary industry-leading connectivity program for all new owners.





Hyundai is the first and only automotive brand to provide all these features to new car purchasers with no “trial period” or recurring subscription fees. Bluelink+ is a complimentary connected car program. With this program Hyundai is providing its customers more than $350 in estimated annual savings.

All Bluelink+ services are offered complimentary with the purchase of a new Hyundai vehicle, the first year of ownership for certified pre-owned, and the first three months for used car owners.

Key safety and maintenance features, previously included in the Connected Care Package, are now part of Bluelink+ Basic, which will be available for subsequent owners to connect with no associated fees. Essential key safety and maintenance features, such as, Auto Collision Assistance, SOS Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Maintenance Reminders, and over-the-air ECU Updates, are available with no trial period, and for the life of the supporting technology and 4G LTE network.

More than 10 years ago, Bluelink debuted on the 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a suite of connected services. As the world moves into the EV era, Hyundai Kona Electric and IONIQ 5 owners can use Bluelink to schedule their home charging when electricity prices are at their lowest. They can also use Bluelink to warm up the vehicle cabin while it is still plugged in to preserve battery power and check the state of charge. Bluelink can also help find nearby charging stations or a coffee shop with its point of interest search.

Bluelink+ continues the legacy with all the features that can help keep customers safe. These include automatic collision notifications, automatic emergency assistance if airbags deploy in an accident, and enhanced roadside assistance which provides an exact location to a roadside assistance associate. The service also includes car care features like a monthly vehicle health report and maintenance alerts that can help owners reduce maintenance costs over time. Bluelink+ also includes remote and guidance features. It offers all the most popular convenience features such as remote start with climate control, remote door lock and EV charge management, plus parental controls like geofencing, curfew and speed alerts. It also offers digital keys that are integrated with Apple and Android devices.