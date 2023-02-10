Hyundai announces Evolve+ EV subscription program

Hyundai Motor America, in partnership with Hyundai Capital America, announced its new Evolve+ electric vehicle subscription service at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. This new service provides flexibility and affordability to the consumer who wants to drive Hyundai’s newest electric vehicles without committing to a purchase or longer-term lease.

Evolve+ is a month-to-month subscription service that covers 1,000 miles per month (additional mileage charges accrue for overage), insurance, maintenance, registration, and road-side assistance at a starting price of $699 per month for a Kona Electric and $899 per month for an IONIQ 5. The subscriber can cancel at any time during each subscription period and there is no long-term commitment required.

(Mileage overage charges can be significant. In the screen shot provided by Hyundai, the charge is $20/100 miles from 1,001 miles up to 1,500 miles—i.e., an extra $100. Above 1,500 miles, the rate increases to $1/mile. )





Other subscription services require customers to lock into a 3- to 5-month minimum term. Evolve+ is currently available at select dealerships in six states with plans to add more by the year’s end. Consumers can find available dealers within the app.

Evolve+ is priced competitively compared to a traditional lease or purchase. It’s much less expensive than a daily car rental, by about half. If Evolve+ customers like their experience, and want a long-term commitment, the Hyundai dealer can lease or sell them the vehicle.

2022 IONIQ 5 SE RWD Purchase Lease Rental Evolve+ Monthly Payment $850 $609 $2,479 Variable from $899 Acquisition / Activation Fee $- $650 N/A $300 Disposition Fee $- $400 (one time) N/A $- Monthly miles allowed Not Limited 1,000 Unlimited 1,000 Required Commitment 6 years 3 years 28 days 28 days

Hyundai Evolve+ offers consumers a unique digital buying experience, allowing them to select their vehicle and payment terms through a custom app. Then the customer can simply go to the dealership to pick the vehicle up. It is a no haggling, stress-free delivery experience.

Hyundai Motor America has built Evolve+ in partnership with its dealers.

How it works: