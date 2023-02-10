Mercedes-Maybach launches its first plug-in hybrid model, initially in China

Mercedes‑Maybach has launched its first plug-in hybrid: the Mercedes‑Maybach S 580. With an electric range of up to 100 kilometers (WLTP) depending on the vehicle’s configuration and an electric-drive output of 110 kW/150 hp, the luxury sedan can travel locally CO₂ emission-free, both in the city and on interurban journeys.





The Mercedes‑Maybach S 580 e is initially available in China, followed by Thailand, Europe and other countries.

With our first plug-in hybrid model, we are combining the luxury experience typical of Maybach with emission-free local driving when in electric driving mode. The Mercedes‑Maybach S 580 e represents a pivotal step in the transformation of our heritage brand into an electric future. We will present our first fully electric model as early as 2023. —Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes‑Maybach at Mercedes‑Benz Group AG

The basis of the hybrid drive is a highly efficient inline six-cylinder engine from the current Mercedes‑Benz gasoline engine generation, delivering 270 kW/367 hp. The electric motor’s maximum torque is 440 N·m. A combined system output of 375 kW/510 hp and maximum torque of 750 N·m provides superior driving performance. The Mercedes‑Maybach S 580 e accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

An 11 kW charger is fitted as standard for three-phase AC charging; a 60 kW DC charger for fast charging with direct current is available as an option. Even when the battery is almost completely empty, a full charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes using the latter.

S 580 e Cylinders gasoline engine (arrangement; number) I6 Displacement gasoline engine cc 2,999 Rated output gasoline engine kW/hp 270/367 at rpm 5,500-6,100 Rated torque gasoline engine N·m 500 at rpm 1,600-4,500 Rated output electric motor kW/hp 110/150 Rated torque electric motor N·m 440 System output kW/hp 375/510 System torque N·m 750 Combined fuel consumption, weighted (WLTP) l/100 km 1.0-0.8 Combined CO₂ emissions, weighted(WLTP) g/km 23-18 Combined electrical consumption, weighted (WLTP) kWh/100 km 25.0-22.9 Electric range (WLTP: EAER combined) km up to 100 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 5.1 Top speed km/h 250 Top speed electric km/h 140

Figures for fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and power consumption are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the WLTP test procedure certification method. EC type approval and a certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official values are possible.