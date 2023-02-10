UNC team synthesizes silicon nanowires that split water

Researchers from the University of North Carolina have synthesized high-photovoltage multijunction Si nanowires (SiNWs) that are co-functionalized to split water catalytically. When integrated with the co-catalysts and suspended in water, these light-activated nanoreactors produced hydrogen gas under visible and infrared light.

Although initial energy conversion efficiencies are low, the multijunction SiNWs bring the photonic advantages of a tunable, mesoscale geometry and the material advantages of Si—including the small bandgap and economies of scale—to the PSR design, providing a new approach for water-splitting reactors.

Design of a particle suspension reactor (PSR) using co-functionalized SiNWs encoded with p–i–n superlattices. Teitsworth et al.

Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting to produce hydrogen fuel was first reported 50 years ago, yet artificial photosynthesis has not become a widespread technology. Although planar Si solar cells have become a ubiquitous electrical energy source economically competitive with fossil fuels, analogous PEC devices have not been realized, and standard Si p-type/n-type (p–n) junctions cannot be used for water splitting because the bandgap precludes the generation of the needed photovoltage. An alternative paradigm, the particle suspension reactor (PSR), forgoes the rigid design in favour of individual PEC particles suspended in solution, a potentially low-cost option compared with planar systems. … By encoding a p-type–intrinsic–n-type (p–i–n) superlattice within single SiNWs, tunable photovoltages exceeding 10 V were observed under 1 sun illumination. Spatioselective photoelectrodeposition of oxygen and hydrogen evolution co-catalysts enabled water splitting at infrared wavelengths up to approximately 1,050 nm, with the efficiency and spectral dependence of hydrogen generation dictated by the photonic characteristics of the sub-wavelength-diameter SiNWs. —Teitsworth et al.

