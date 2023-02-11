Volvo Trucks delivers heavy-duty electric concrete mixer truck to CEMEX

Volvo Trucks has supplied CEMEX with its first fully electric and zero exhaust emission heavy-duty concrete mixer truck. The battery electric truck is the latest development of an agreement signed between Volvo and CEMEX in 2021, on global collaboration in electromobility solutions to achieve reduced carbon emissions and improved productivity.





The mixer body is powered by a hydraulic system that gets its power from a traction battery. The Volvo FMX electric heavy-duty truck can complete a full day’s work with a single top-up charge during the regular break. It will be operating at a ready-mix concrete plant in Spandau in Berlin, starting this month.

Volvo FMX Electric concrete mixer truck Electric driveline 2 motors, 330 kW Batteries 360 kWh Gearbox I-shift Wheelbase 4,100 mm Superstructure Concrete mixer, 9m3

Electrification of concrete transportation is challenging due to heavy loads and continuous mixing demands. As fully electric heavy-duty transport is gradually increasing, Volvo Trucks and CEMEX are working to develop and scale the technologies needed to make emissions-free transport also a reality in the demanding construction industry.

CEMEX and Volvo Group are founding members of the First Movers coalition, a collaboration between the World Economic Forum with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, for companies to make purchasing commitments that create market demand for low-carbon technologies. Volvo Trucks and CEMEX are committed to reaching their ambitious sustainability targets and contributing to the decarbonization of the global economy.

Volvo Trucks has electric vehicles that can operate at a total weight of 16 to 44 tons, covering everything from city distribution and refuse handling, to urban construction transports and regional haulage. Volvo Trucks is the market leader in heavy electric trucks ((≥ 16 tonnes) in Europe and the US. The company’s target is that half of its total sales of new trucks will be electric by 2030. Volvo Trucks is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the value-chain by 2040, at the latest.

CEMEX is a global construction materials company, offering cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in markets around the world.