Koura licenses Kanto Denka Kogyo technology to make LiPF6

Orbia’s Fluorinated Solutions business Koura signed a technology licensing agreement with Kanto Denka Kogyo for lithium hexafluorophoshate (LiPF 6 ), a lithium-ion battery electrolyte material. The agreement provides Koura with access to Kanto Denka Kogyo’s world-class technology and industry expertise in commercial LiPF 6 production. Kanto Denka began production of LiPF 6 in 1997.

Currently, there is no large-scale production of LiPF 6 in North America. With significant growth of the US electric vehicles market, demand for lithium-ion batteries and materials is increasing. Orbia is working to secure North America’s supply of key battery materials and recently announced the first US manufacturing plant for LiPF 6 in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, partially funded by a $100-million US Department of Energy award.

Kanto Denka Kogyo is recognized by the major battery producers for its reliable and high quality LiPF 6 technology. We are excited to extend this production know-how to Koura, as they are best suited to build and operate a LiPF 6 plant in North America with their vertically-integrated fluorspar and fluorine value chain. Customers will now have access to known LiPF 6 performance in North America. —Junichi Hasegawa, President of Kanto Denka Kogyo

Koura is the largest producer of fluorspar in the world, accounting for more than 20% of global supply, as well as producing around 10% of global hydrofluoric acid supply. Koura is working with industry partners and researchers to convert the material into a wide range of advanced battery materials, including electrolyte salts, binders and high-performance electrolyte additives for lithium-ion batteries.