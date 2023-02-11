Koura licenses Kanto Denka Kogyo technology to make LiPF6
11 February 2023
Orbia’s Fluorinated Solutions business Koura signed a technology licensing agreement with Kanto Denka Kogyo for lithium hexafluorophoshate (LiPF6), a lithium-ion battery electrolyte material. The agreement provides Koura with access to Kanto Denka Kogyo’s world-class technology and industry expertise in commercial LiPF6 production. Kanto Denka began production of LiPF6 in 1997.
Currently, there is no large-scale production of LiPF6 in North America. With significant growth of the US electric vehicles market, demand for lithium-ion batteries and materials is increasing. Orbia is working to secure North America’s supply of key battery materials and recently announced the first US manufacturing plant for LiPF6 in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, partially funded by a $100-million US Department of Energy award.
Kanto Denka Kogyo is recognized by the major battery producers for its reliable and high quality LiPF6 technology. We are excited to extend this production know-how to Koura, as they are best suited to build and operate a LiPF6 plant in North America with their vertically-integrated fluorspar and fluorine value chain. Customers will now have access to known LiPF6 performance in North America.—Junichi Hasegawa, President of Kanto Denka Kogyo
Koura is the largest producer of fluorspar in the world, accounting for more than 20% of global supply, as well as producing around 10% of global hydrofluoric acid supply. Koura is working with industry partners and researchers to convert the material into a wide range of advanced battery materials, including electrolyte salts, binders and high-performance electrolyte additives for lithium-ion batteries.
