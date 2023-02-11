Colorado Teardrops developing EV-specific teardrop trailer: The Boulder

Trailer-maker Colorado Teardrops is developing an EV adventure camper trailer that can extend the towing range of an EV. The Boulder has a 75 kWh battery pack built into the trailer frame to recharge the EV’s batteries.





The 12-foot teardrop camper model with a queen-sized bed and two bunk beds sleeps 2 adults and two children and starts at $67,000. As a comparison, the company’s conventional Mt. Massive teardrop trailer, also with a queen-sized bed and two bunk beds, starts at $33,100.





EV drivers can recharge their car’s battery pack using the batteries in the Boulder. Drivers can then recharge both the EV and the trailer at a conventional charge point.





Colorad teardrops envisions a line of future EV-specific trailers. The Golden 17-foot EV Trailer would have a 125 kWh pack and sleep up to 4 adults, and provide DC fast charging between the trailer and two vehicle. The Denver 27-foot EV trailer would have a pack capacity of 200 kWh.