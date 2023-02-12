XPENG G9 SUV and P7 sedan now available for order in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands; NVIDIA DRIVE Orin

XPENG’s flagship G9 SUV (earlier post) and P7 sports sedan (earlier post) are now available for order in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands. The electric vehicles are built on the high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE Orin centralized compute architecture and deliver AI capabilities that are continuously upgradable through over-the-air software updates.





The XPENG G9 and P7 come equipped with XPENG’s proprietary XPILOT Advanced Driver Assistance System, which offers safety, driving and parking support through a variety of smart functions.

The system is supported by 29 sensors, including high-definition radars, ultrasonic sensors, and surround-view and high-perception cameras, enabling the vehicles to safely tackle diverse driving scenarios.

The EVs are engineered to meet the European New Car Assessment Program’s five-star safety standards, along with the European Union’s stringent whole vehicle type approval certification.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD), long-range version of the XPENG G9 can travel up to 354 miles on a single charge and features a new powertrain system for ultrafast charging, going from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes. The P7 RWD, long-range model also has optimized charging power to reach 80% in 29 minutes, while offering up to 358 miles on a single charge.

XPENG customers can access more than 400,000 charging stations in Europe through the automaker’s collaboration with major third-party charging operations and mobility service providers.

The upgraded in-car Xmart operating system (OS) features a new 3D user interface that offers support in English and other European languages, depending on the market. The OS comes with an improved voice assistant that can distinguish voice commands from four zones in the cabin. It also features wide infotainment screens and a library of in-car apps to assist and entertain both the driver and passengers.

The G9 and P7 are available in all-wheel drive (AWD) or RWD configurations. XPENG reports that the G9’s AWD version delivers up to 551 horsepower, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.9 seconds, while the upgraded P7 AWD model can do the same in 4.1 seconds.

Deliveries of the P7 will begin in June, while the G9 is expected to start in September. To support demand in key European markets, XPENG plans to open delivery and service centers in Lørenskog, Norway, this month—as well as in Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands; Stäket, Sweden; and Hillerød, Denmark in Q2 2023.

The EV maker expects to open additional authorized service locations in other European countries by the end of the year.