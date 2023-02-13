Rheinmetall PolyCharge JV wins first customer with multimillion-euro order for DC-link capacitors with NanoLam technology

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
13 February 2023

Rheinmetall PolyCharge GmbH, a joint venture of Rheinmetall AG and PolyCharge America, Inc., has received its first order in the mid double-digit million euro range one year after it was founded. Its first customer, a well-known, globally operating supplier to the automotive industry, has ordered two different DC-link capacitors for applications in the 900V range, which are produced with the innovative NanoLam technology. The technology group Rheinmetall holds a 75% stake in Rheinmetall Polycharge GmbH.

The order was booked in December 2022 and includes development services as well as subsequent sample and full-scale production, which starts in 2026 and will run for several years.

PolyCharge NanoLam technology is a proprietary process for producing high energy density capacitors with high-temperature handling capabilities. NanoLam capacitors utilize super-thin polymer dielectric layers that are formed inline with the metal electrode deposition process. The result is a self-supported, large area, capacitor composite that is segmented into individual self-healing capacitors.

NanoLam technology enables capacitors that are half the weight and half the size of conventional polypropylene solutions. They are also able to operate at higher temperaures; the extremely thin, dielectric polymer coating assures optimum cooling and thermal stability as well as improved power density.

DC-link capacitors, also known as intermediate circuit capacitors, are used to stabilize the DC voltage and to limit fluctuations in a vehicle’s electrical system. They are not only used in hybrid and electric vehicles, but also in various industrial applications, such as voltage converters in wind energy and PV systems.

Posted on 13 February 2023 in Electric (Battery), Power Electronics

