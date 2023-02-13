Rheinmetall PolyCharge JV wins first customer with multimillion-euro order for DC-link capacitors with NanoLam technology

Rheinmetall PolyCharge GmbH, a joint venture of Rheinmetall AG and PolyCharge America, Inc., has received its first order in the mid double-digit million euro range one year after it was founded. Its first customer, a well-known, globally operating supplier to the automotive industry, has ordered two different DC-link capacitors for applications in the 900V range, which are produced with the innovative NanoLam technology. The technology group Rheinmetall holds a 75% stake in Rheinmetall Polycharge GmbH.

The order was booked in December 2022 and includes development services as well as subsequent sample and full-scale production, which starts in 2026 and will run for several years.

PolyCharge NanoLam technology is a proprietary process for producing high energy density capacitors with high-temperature handling capabilities. NanoLam capacitors utilize super-thin polymer dielectric layers that are formed inline with the metal electrode deposition process. The result is a self-supported, large area, capacitor composite that is segmented into individual self-healing capacitors.

NanoLam technology enables capacitors that are half the weight and half the size of conventional polypropylene solutions. They are also able to operate at higher temperaures; the extremely thin, dielectric polymer coating assures optimum cooling and thermal stability as well as improved power density.

DC-link capacitors, also known as intermediate circuit capacitors, are used to stabilize the DC voltage and to limit fluctuations in a vehicle’s electrical system. They are not only used in hybrid and electric vehicles, but also in various industrial applications, such as voltage converters in wind energy and PV systems.