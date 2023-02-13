Ram reveals all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup in Super Bowl ad; on-line reservations open

The Ram Truck brand unveiled its Ram 1500 REV battery-electric truck for the first time in a Super Bowl commercial yesterday. The commercial also signaled the official opening of customer reservations for a place in line to per-order the truck at RamRev.com.





The 60-second commercial, “Premature Electrification,” features Emmy-nominated actor Jason Jones as he addresses some potential electrification anxieties that consumers may have about purchasing an all-electric vehicle, including range, power and payload.





In addition to the debut of the Ram 1500 REV, the Ram brand kicked off the Rev Insider+ paid membership program. For a one-time $100 refundable fee, the program unlocks privileges that include a chance to reserve a place in line for pre-order and exclusive access to events, news, and information about the Ram 1500 REV (fees are refundable up until the Rev Insider+ paid member is notified by Ram via the email provided at sign up that the Ram 1500 REV has become available for early access pre-order).





Production of the Ram 1500 REV, which will be built on the new body-on-frame STLA Frame platform (earlier post), begins next year.