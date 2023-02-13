SJTU team investigating ammonia HCCI combustion in free piston engine

Researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University are investigating ammonia-fueled HCCI combustion in a free piston engine. In a paper published in the journal Fuel, they report an optimal compression ratio (CR = 25) for ammonia igniation and an optimal piston trajectory (symmetric trajectory with Ω = 0.5) for ammonia HCCI combustion to enhance thermal efficiency and NO x reduction simultaneously.

Ammonia is a promising carbon–neutral fuel, able to power heavy-duty vehicles, non-road machineries and ocean ships with zero CO 2 emission. However, practical challenges still exist when applying ammonia in traditional internal combustion engines (ICEs) due to its high ignition energy, slow flame propagation and significant NO x emissions. Free piston engine (FPE) is a flexible alternative to ICE whose piston can move freely without the constraints of crankshaft. Therefore, its piston trajectory can be leveraged as a new control means to facilitate ammonia combustion. —Zhang et al.

To investigate ammonia HCCI combustion in an FPE, the team first developed a model including a unique trajectory synthesizing mechanism and a detailed reaction mechanism of ammonia oxidation. They then applied various asymmetric piston trajectories in the model.

The simulated HCCI combustion was analyzed through six characteristics: indicated thermal efficiency; location of peak pressure; exhaust gas temperature; combustion duration; ignition delay and NO x emissions.

